Phillies vs. Mets: Ticket prices surge ahead of Game 3 of NLDS

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you were planning on going to any of the remaining NLDS games against the New York Mets, it's going to cost you.

According to StubHub, the cheapest tickets for Game 3 in New York is $217. Game 4 tickets are running around $223. The most expensive game to see is a potential game five in Philadelphia, with the cheapest seats running $282.

"I'm hearing that the people from New York are paying $6,000 for the Diamond Club seats, which are the best in the stadium," said Mike Henkel, who has tickets for Game 5.

Some companies are offering package deals to see the two games in New York this week, like Phans of Philly. Customers will be bused to the game, with tickets included.

"We released the packages before the series started, and we filled about half the bus," said Joe DiBiaggio, of Phans of Philly.

He said the excitement died down after the Phillies lost Game 1, but surged after their Game 2 win.

Now they only have a few seats left.

Bars and restaurants expect to be packed this week for watch parties. McGillin's Olde Ale House in Center City was busy over the weekend, and they are making plans for a deep run.

"We expect to have a big crowd," said Chris Mullins, who runs McGillan's.