Philly artist shares her work across the city with mini print machine

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia artist has found a unique way to share her creativity across the city.

There's eight different "mini print machines" in the area, where you can put her artwork in your pocket!

"I actually have always loved these machines since I was a kid," said Fabiola Lara.

Each print represents popular Philly landmarks.

"Appreciating Philadelphia over the years, wanting to create something that had my own vision of it. Show what I appreciate about the city and bring it to life," said Lara.

For more information, check out Fabiola Lara on her social media page.

