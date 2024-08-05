Philly basketball tournament shoots hoops for sudden cardiac arrest awareness

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Athletes from all over gather on the court for the awareness of sudden cardiac arrest.

This week, the 19th annual Danny Rumph Classic Basketball Tournament is being held at the Community College of Philadelphia.

"Danny Rumph was a young athlete, passed away in 2005 from a heart disease called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy...So one of the things that we wanted to do was...build a basketball tournament to remember him. And that's what we knew we could do to kind of keep his memory alive," said Co-Founder, Mike Morak.

"100% of the proceeds that we get from the the Rumph Classic go to supporting the Rumph Foundation. One of the things that we always do is make sure that we're available in the community," he continued.

They held a clinic for kids to hone their skills and grow in the sport.

