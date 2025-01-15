Philly FUNDamentals curates the platform for donors to support youth education across the city

Philly FUNDamentals is the platform in which schools can create their own crowdfunding for projects, resources, and extracurriculars.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- When it comes to the education of our youth, this organization starts with the fundamentals.

The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia puts agency in the hands of generous donors.

Philly FUNDamentals curates the platform for schools to fund their projects; and, for the public to select what they'd like to donate towards.

"It's really a way for individuals and families to know exactly where their dollars are going and to feel like they're a part of the community," said Executive Director, Kathryn Epps.

All of this supports various schools that shape the minds of our future generation.

"It's really our mission to put an excellent public education within reach of every child in this city. So it's been quite the honor serving in this role and we're really excited for not just this program, but all of our fundraising programs that we support throughout the year," said Epps.

For more information, check out the video above which takes place at Abraham Lincoln High School.

Also, check out Philly FUNDamentals on their website.

