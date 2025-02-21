Philly Home and Garden Shows returns this weekend, featuring more than 300 exhibitors

If you love HGTV and home improvement shows, the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Montgomery County, is the place for you.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philly Home and Garden Show is back this weekend.

Visitors can check out everything from home decor and furniture, to garden and landscaping, as well as kitchen and bath exhibits.

The show features more than 300 exhibitors.

The event runs through Sunday.

Admission is $12 for adults. Kids under 12 are free and parking is free.

