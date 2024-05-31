The 400-foot-long Pride flag will tour various neighborhoods in the city.

Philadelphia kicks off Pride Month with flag-raising ceremony on Rocky Steps

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia kicked off Pride Month Friday with a flag-raising ceremony.

Chopper 6 was over the Philadelphia Art Museum as the 400-foot-long flag draped over the iconic Rocky Steps.

The flag will tour various neighborhoods in the city.

Numerous Pride events are planned, including this year's Pride Promenade on Saturday.

One of the largest Pride marches and festivals in the country will also be held on Sunday at 6th and Walnut streets in the city's Gayborhood.