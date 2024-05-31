FYI Philly celebrates Pride at these local LGBTQ+ owned businesses

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Adam Joseph and Alicia Vitarelli celebrate Pride in Philadelphia with businesses displaying the best of the LGBTQ+ community.

There's love and Pride in every bite at Winkel and Rice & Sambal

Winkel opened five years ago in the heart of the Gayborhood, serving Dutch-style breakfast and lunch.

There are a variety of Benedicts, blackberry bacon pancakes, and a collection of uItsmijters, traditional Dutch open-faced sandwiches with eggs on top.

Chef Joncarl Lachman is the man behind the menu.

His husband Bob Moysan manages the books and adorns the walls.

He's a self-taught photographer artist whose works, including many Amsterdam street scenes, decorate the restaurant.

He also offers limited edition signed prints for sale at Winkel.

Winkel | Facebook | Instagram

1119 Locust Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107

Rice & Sambal is an Indonesian-themed supper club that has taken up long-term residence inside the Dutch restaurant, Dankbaar, owned by Lachman.

The concept is called Rice & Sambal and it's the creation of Chef Diana Widjojo and her wife Jennifer Cowden.

On Thursdays and Fridays, it's a pre-fixe menu with two seatings and six courses.

On Saturdays, they do a Liwetan, an Indonesian smorgasbord that you feast on with your hands.

Dishes include scallops in a purple cabbage fish bone broth topped with salmon roe.

Chef Diana met Lachman at her family's James Beard award-winning Hardena.

It was Joncarl, Diana says, who inspired her to open her own place, and he was the one who suggested she take over Dankbaar.

For Diana, who says she's been "dreaming about having my own restaurant for forever," the Dankbaar residency is the opportunity of a lifetime.

Rice & Sambal | Instagram

1911 East Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa. 19148

Shannon Collins clicks camera for queer couples with niche business

Shannon Collins is an Abington-based photographer who works predominantly with queer couples shooting weddings and portrait sessions.

Collins identifies as non-binary and queer, as well as autistic and disabled - so they really understand the needs of the community they serve.

Collins finds ways to give back, like a program they founded two years ago to donate photo sessions to trans, non-binary, and gender non-conforming youth in the Philadelphia area.

They also co-host a monthly meetup with Abington Township Public Library for virtual discussions among LGBTQ+ kids and allies.

Collins' brand values include fluidity, duality, and especially connection - which is what keeps them in demand in business, as well as in their own personal growth.

Collins posts educational resources and personal insights on their blog post covering a wide range of issues of interest to the community.

Shannon Collins Photography | Instagram

Meet the Philadelphia Falcons soccer team

The Philadelphia Falcons was created to make soccer more inclusive.

The club is bringing the beautiful game to the LGBTQ+ community creating a safe space for sports and camaraderie.

The club was founded in 1989. Thirty-five years later it is still kicking with teams for all ages and all genders and all levels of play.

As Philadelphia prepares to be a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Falcons will be a resource for Pride House Philadelphia, creating an interactive map with LGBTQ+ friendly destinations for guests visiting the city from around the world.

Creations by Coppola brings floral artistry to South Philadelphia

Creations by Coppola is where floral artistry meets curated sophistication.

Since opening in 2018, the shop has become a sought-after destination for those in search of the perfect floral arrangements and gifts for weddings, special events and everything in between.

They offer custom designs and personalized consultations to help customers find flowers suitable for any occasion.

For those with a specific vision for an arrangement, the shop's "Flower Bar" allows you to work with skilled artisans to assemble the arrangement of your dreams.

Owner Marianna Coppola started the business in 2014 by assembling floral arrangements in her living room.

Coppola immigrated to the Philadelphia area from the Amalfi Coast of Italy.

She incorporates hints of her home country in the decor and merchandise featured in the shop.

Marianna Coppola is also a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community and feels as though the culture in Philadelphia embraces and celebrates everyone, regardless of their sexuality.

Inclusivity and equality are at the heart of Creations By Coppola with options to bend gender norms for weddings like custom flower "tattoos."

Marianna wants everyone to feel welcome to come and explore the shop, as well as discover the limitless bounds of floral design.

Creations by Coppola | Facebook

1724 E Passyunk Ave #1, Philadelphia, PA 19148

Lions Den Candle Company is selling the sweet smell of summer

Jacob Anthony is the owner and CEO of The Lions Den Candle Company in Rehoboth Beach.

Anthony makes handcrafted soy candles, diffusers, wax melts and soaps.

He started in 2020, making candles as gifts with his new additional time working remotely.

As the demand for his candles grew, he turned his hobby into a business with the help of his husband Tony Zacchei.

In 2021, The Lions Den Candle Company became Jacob's full-time business.

During the summer, The Lions Den Candle Company sells products at the Rehoboth Beach Farmer's Market and during the winter at Philadelphia's Christmas Village.

Jacob has more than two dozen scents that can be bought on his website and at The Rehoboth Beach Farmer's Market this summer.

Lions Den Candle Company| Instagram | Facebook

Fabric Workshop & Museum presents 'John Jarboe: The Rose Garden' through Sept. 29

Artist John Jarboe invites you to dig in the garden she's created for her first solo museum exhibition called The Rose Garden.

DJ Hellerman, Chief Curator for The Fabric Workshop and Museum, says she has turned it into an interactive, immersive space.

"The Rose Garden aims to be the best parts of an escape room or theme park ride, and the best parts of an art gallery," says Jarboe.

"When visitors arrive to The Fabric Workshop, they're going to experience 10 rooms that take the form of John's gender journey," says Hellerman.

The exhibition stems from a conversation Jarboe had with her aunt.

"I told her that I use she/her pronouns, and she paused, she waited a second, and then she said, of course, you had a twin in the womb, you ate her. That's why you are the way you are," says Jarboe. "If I had been assigned female at birth, I would have been called Rose."

You walk through her life to go on your own gender journey.

Visitors can open drawers, read and/or write letters, and experience many of the videos by listening through headphones.

Jarboe collaborated with The Fabric Workshop and Museum's lead studio artist, Nami Yamamoto, to create a massive fish.

Jarboe is an artist-in-residence at The Fabric Workshop and Museum.

She says she hopes visitors to the exhibition feel worthy and loved.

John Jarboe: The Rose Garden is on view through September 29 at The Fabric Workshop and Museum.

John Jarboe: The Rose Garden | Get free tickets here

The Fabric Workshop and Museum

1214 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

SHOW EXTRAS

The Hyatt Centric in Center City is running a special Pride package through August.

Book a stay and you'll receive a food and beverage credit to use at the hotel's Patchwork restaurant,

And if you try Patchwork's Pearls of Paradise martini, the hotel will donate a portion to the William Way LGBT Community Center.

Through June, you can see an exhibition from Philadelphia-based artists, Christopher Gurchin and Jorge Caliguiri.

During COVID, the married couple was forced to share a studio space and this is their first joint exhibition.

And on June 22, the hotel is hosting Bingo Brunch and a Pride Market featuring a variety of local LGBTQIA + makers.

Hyatt Centric Center City | Facebook | Instagram

1620 Chancellor St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103

215-985-1234