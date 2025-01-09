'Bored No More': Pa. sisters collect toys for children in the hospital

Alexis and Taylor Brady spend their time outside of high school creating activity bags so that children in the hospital may be 'Bored No More.'

Alexis and Taylor Brady spend their time outside of high school creating activity bags so that children in the hospital may be 'Bored No More.'

Alexis and Taylor Brady spend their time outside of high school creating activity bags so that children in the hospital may be 'Bored No More.'

Alexis and Taylor Brady spend their time outside of high school creating activity bags so that children in the hospital may be 'Bored No More.'

GLADWYNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Alexis and Taylor Brady spend their time outside of high school creating activity bags so that children in the hospital may be 'Bored No More.'

The idea started with the older sister, Alexis, who had her own share of extended hospital stays as a kid.

They've created nearly 1,000 activity bags for children in hospitals around the Philadelphia area. They even enlisted the help of old friends from their childhood to organize a donation drive in Miami, Florida.

Watch the story above to hear their story in their own words.

To learn more about 'Bored No More' and how to donate, visit their website.

RELATED: Childhood friends fight hunger by rescuing and distributing food