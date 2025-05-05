Philly Neat Freaks organizes homes and businesses around the city

"Control the chaos" is the mantra of Marlena Massitto, founder of Philly Neat Freaks.
Marlena Massitto founded Philly Neat Freaks during the pandemic, following a 20-year career in the hospitality industry.
Massitto says she comes from a big family and has taught her how to create a functional flow.
The business currently has a team of three who specialize in decluttering homes and businesses throughout the city.
Giving back to the community is a key part of the ethos of Philly Neat Freaks. After every session, your unwanted items are donated to a local charity.
To book a session with Philly Neat Freaks, you can visit their website.