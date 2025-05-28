Philly nonprofit helps youth go 'Beyond the Bars' through musical expression

A nonprofit that started over 10 years ago is helping local people go "Beyond the Bars."

A nonprofit that started over 10 years ago is helping local people go "Beyond the Bars."

A nonprofit that started over 10 years ago is helping local people go "Beyond the Bars."

A nonprofit that started over 10 years ago is helping local people go "Beyond the Bars."

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A nonprofit that started over 10 years ago is helping local people express themselves through music.

It's called "Beyond the Bars."

Their activities promote youth to find emotional wellness within music.

The program began by bringing music to children in the juvenile justice system.

They found that incarcerated children were talented, but they weren't as exposed to music before their incidents.

That's when the realization came they needed to take this program to kids "beyond the bars."

Through each tune, kids can express all of their feelings within a hobby, allowing them to develop in a healthy manner.

The program collaborates with other community organizations within Philadelphia in nearly 50 different spots.

One of those organizations was Mighty Writers, who held the program captured in the video above.

For more information on Beyond the Bars, check out their website.

