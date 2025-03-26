Philly nonprofit supports people on the streets with 'The Everywhere Project'

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- "The Everywhere Project" is a Philly nonprofit with a goal to provide people with basic necessities who find themselves struggling.

They also provide products such as Naloxone to reduce the risk of overdose.

"My dad died when I was 11 because of hepatitis that he got from sharing syringes. I believe that people deserve better. Better access to treatment, better access to support, less judgment, less stigma," said Shannon Ashe, Director of Communications for "The Everywhere Project."

Because of this, she made it her mission to help prevent tragedies for people already experiencing so much.

They have distributions in Kensington and Love Park to anyone who walks by their stand.

People who come by can receive a hot meal, and they can choose what they'd like to put on their tray.

