Philly Pops returning with concert at Kimmel's Marian Anderson Hall

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The family of the late Peter Nero is gifting the Philly Pops' name and his musical arrangements to the current "No Name Pops."

Nero served as conductor of the Philly Pops for 34 years.

The change will happen next year, possibly in July.

The Philly Pops suspended concerts after the Kimmel Center evicted the group in January of last year.

The No Name Pops consists of some ex-Philly Pops members.

They have a November 16 concert at Kimmel's Marian Anderson Hall.