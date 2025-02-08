Philly Pretzel Factory in Langhorne, PA recreates custom Eagles icons with a twist

This Philly Pretzel Factory in Langhorne has turned iconic Eagles logos into a tasty snack!

LANGHORNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- At this Philly Pretzel Factory in Langhorne, team spirit for the Eagles is baked into their product.

The "twist" is that they make detailed customized pretzels.

"There's certain unique ways that we have to bend it together to where it sticks and holds that shape while we bake it...They are handmade, they're not stencils, so it takes a little practice to get it down," said co-owner, Brian Keane.

This is something they do for holidays and special events throughout the year.

It's supported by a staff of family members, including co-owning brothers.

