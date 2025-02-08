24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Philly Pretzel Factory in Langhorne, PA recreates custom Eagles icons with a twist

ByNick Iadonisi WPVI logo
Saturday, February 8, 2025 3:15AM
LANGHORNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- At this Philly Pretzel Factory in Langhorne, team spirit for the Eagles is baked into their product.

The "twist" is that they make detailed customized pretzels.

"There's certain unique ways that we have to bend it together to where it sticks and holds that shape while we bake it...They are handmade, they're not stencils, so it takes a little practice to get it down," said co-owner, Brian Keane.

This is something they do for holidays and special events throughout the year.

It's supported by a staff of family members, including co-owning brothers.

Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
