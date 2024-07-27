'Philly Slow Girl Run Club' quickly forms friendships in the city

The 'Philly Slow Girl Run Club' is an ever-growing community of women who support each other through fitness and friendship.

The 'Philly Slow Girl Run Club' is an ever-growing community of women who support each other through fitness and friendship.

The 'Philly Slow Girl Run Club' is an ever-growing community of women who support each other through fitness and friendship.

The 'Philly Slow Girl Run Club' is an ever-growing community of women who support each other through fitness and friendship.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Paige Black started the 'Philly Slow Girl Run Club,' a community of women who support each other and exercise at their own pace.

The group, which began with a few members in 2021, has grown to include roughly 40-50 women across their frequent running events.

To learn more about their mission and how to get involved, watch the video above and visit their Facebook page and their Instagram account.

RELATED: Delaware woman is turning vacant homes into affordable housing