Philly woman with cerebral palsy helps others live independently

Matteo Iadonisi Image
ByMatteo Iadonisi WPVI logo
Thursday, July 25, 2024 3:00PM
Philly woman with cerebral palsy helps others live independently
Michelle Pfeffer works at Inglis, which serves people with disabilities. Among its residents are the Lincolns, who met and got married there.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Michelle Pfeffer works at Inglis, a nonprofit which serves people with disabilities. Among its residents are Noni and Seville Lincoln, who met and got married there.

All three of them have cerebral palsy, and yet each has forged a path to live independently.

Watch the video above to see their stories in action.

To learn more about how Inglis has served individuals with disabilities for 147 years and counting, visit their website.

