Philly woman with cerebral palsy helps others live independently

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Michelle Pfeffer works at Inglis, a nonprofit which serves people with disabilities. Among its residents are Noni and Seville Lincoln, who met and got married there.

All three of them have cerebral palsy, and yet each has forged a path to live independently.

