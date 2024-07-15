Traumatic brain injury survivor dances down road to recovery

Natanya Sortland's life changed when she had a stroke and then a traumatic brain injury. The Mind Your Brain Foundation helped her recover.

Natanya Sortland's life changed when she had a stroke and then a traumatic brain injury. The Mind Your Brain Foundation helped her recover.

Natanya Sortland's life changed when she had a stroke and then a traumatic brain injury. The Mind Your Brain Foundation helped her recover.

Natanya Sortland's life changed when she had a stroke and then a traumatic brain injury. The Mind Your Brain Foundation helped her recover.

MALVERN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Natanya Sortland's life changed when she had a stroke and then a traumatic brain injury. It's hard for her to remember what life was like before the age of 40.

The Mind Your Brain Foundation helped her find a way to recover through one of their various conferences held throughout the year. And now, Sortland has become an advocate so others can follow in her footsteps.

Sortland recently revisited Bryn Mawr Rehab Hospital with Action News. She enjoyed dancing freely on the same property where she used to frequent in a wheelchair.

Watch the video above to see more of Natanya's story.

To learn more about the Mind Your Brain Foundation and future conferences, visit their website.

RELATED: Brain aneurysm survivor is 'Fighting Back' with help of nonprofit