Each of the 16 host cities will have a unique design.

Philadelphia's 2026 World Cup poster to be unveiled at Flower Show

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia will get a first look on Wednesday at the poster symbolizing it as a host city for the 2026 World Cup.

Philadelphia Soccer 2026 will unveil our city's poster at the Philadelphia Flower Show.

Six World Cup games will be played at the Linc starting Sunday, June 14, of next year.

Neighboring Citizens Bank Park will host the Major League Baseball All Star game just weeks later, all as the city helps mark America's 250th birthday.

