Extreme heat cancels some outdoor events while others plan to go on

Manayunk will hold an arts festival during the heat, and big crowds are expected.

PHOENIXVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- As a heat wave takes hold across the Philadelphia region some outdoor events are being canceled, while others plan to take extra precautions.

In Phoenixville, the popular Inside Out open air dining event won't take place this weekend because of the heat.

"We realized with the heat wave, it's probably not the safest thing to have thousands of people out on the streets," said Phoenixville Mayor Peter Urscheler. "Also the need for emergency services. It was just overall not a good idea for us to move forward."

The event usually draws huge crowds and lasts all weekend. Streets close for tables and activities, and bands play as well. While the event won't take place this weekend, businesses remain open and the festivities will pick up next weekend and last through October 7.

Not everyone is happy about the closure.

"I don't agree. It's hot no matter what you do," said Shannan Rennard, a Phoenixville resident who likes to attend the activities.

But doctors like the decision to hold off on events during the heat, because of the dangers involved.

"I believe that people closing or shutting down their activities out of caution is very wise," said Dr. Chidinma Nwakanma, a doctor with Penn Medicine.

However, other events plan to go on as scheduled. Manayunk will hold an arts festival during the heat, and big crowds are expected.

"I still think people will show up. It's a big event, it's an exciting event for the community," said Kristin Maiorano, who manages the restaurant Winnies.

So Dr. Nwakanma is urging caution for anyone going out this weekend and recommends light clothing and lots of water.

"Stay in a shaded area for some parts of the day, and event if it's a long all-day event, try to go earlier or later," she said.