4 men in custody after pizza delivery driver shot during robbery in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Four men are in custody, accused of shooting a pizza delivery driver during a robbery in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say the victim was making a delivery on the 6700 block of Paschall Avenue when the group took his cash and food, then shot him in the leg.

Police later found two of the suspects with pizza boxes on the 2200 block of Bonaffon Street.

The other two suspects were located in an abandoned house on the same block.

The victim is expected to be okay.