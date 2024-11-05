'Pizza to the Polls' feeds Philly on election day

Across the nation, Americans are coming together to bring a lot of music, and a whole lot of pizza, to the polls today.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- When creative minds come together to conquer long lines on election day, you get nationwide movements like 'Pizza to the Polls'.

The group, which started in 2016, mobilizes its members to target high-traffic polling places with pizza pies. It's a way to make sure that hunger is not a reason any voter has to leave the line.

Pizza to the Polls hit several polling locations in Philadelphia this morning in partnership with the Committee of Seventy and OnePhillyConnect.

At Bright Hope Baptist Church in North Philadelphia, the pizza truck was flanked by the 'Joy to the Polls' truck.

Joy to the Polls started in 2020 and brings musical entertainment to polling places in Philadelphia and other cities. The Philly-based band, Snacktime, kept spirits high with their soulful sound.

At the same location, organizations like PA Youth Vote set up shop to provide goodies and informational resources to voters.

Watch the video below to see what some students from Temple University had to say about today's event and the election at large.

PA Youth Vote gets students involved in the 2024 election

Also in attendance at Bright Hope Baptist Church was Rev. Alyn Waller, serving as one of many poll chaplains with Faiths United to Save Democracy across the nation.

Watch the video below to hear how those like him are restoring faith in the electoral process.

Poll chaplains and peacekeepers with Faiths United to Save Democracy reached out to voters across the nation today.

