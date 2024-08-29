Plan ahead to beat the traffic for your Labor Day weekend travel

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Labor Day is almost here, and people are heading out to take advantage of the extended holiday weekend.

If you're hitting the road, you might want to plan your travel time to avoid the heaviest traffic.

According to AAA, Labor Day weekend travel is up 9% this year, but costs are actually down by 2%. This time last year the average price for gas was $3.81. Now it's around $3.50.

"Typically, with any holiday, 85-90% of travelers go by car. It's the most convenient and likely the most cost-effective for a family," said Jana Tidwell with AAA.

AAA says the best time to travel on Friday was before 11 a.m. The worst times to hit the road will be between 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

As far as planning goes for Saturday, AAA says the sweet spot for travel will be before noon and after 7 p.m. The worst time to be on the road will be between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Drivers should expect to see the most traffic on Friday and Saturday. Traffic is expected to peak Friday afternoon as commuters mix with holiday weekend travelers.

For the latest conditions on area highways, check 6abc.com/Traffic.

Meanwhile, the Action Cam captured the crowds at Philadelphia International Airport on Friday morning.

More than 110,000 people are expected to pass through Friday, with even more on Saturday.