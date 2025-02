Platinum House of Sweets creates "burn cakes" to celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles with flare

This South Jersey business is celebrating the big championship win with some flare!

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Philadelphia is celebrating a big win, and no party is complete without a cake to mark the occasion!

That's when Platinum House of Sweets comes in, and they're doing it with some flare.

Their Eagles themed "burn cakes" have caught the eyes of thousands online.

A photo sits atop the cake, then reveals a new image when ignited by fire.

