Play of the day: A curveball of kindness

This just has to be the play of the day.

Spring-Ford Area High School's baseball team may have taken the field with heavy hearts, but their opponents stepped up to the plate, pitching a surprise act of kindness.

The moment happened just before Norristown and Spring-Ford's baseball teams squared off this week, proving that in even in rivalry, there's no striking out on superior sportsmanship.

Those bracelets sport both teams' colors and the number 3 for Jason Crater, who many called Jay.

The 17-year-old was a catcher for Spring-Ford and died in an accident earlier this year.

That hit close to home for April Mocarsky. Her son plays for Norristown High School, and came up with the idea for the bracelets.

"We're big on - some things are just bigger than the game," said Mocarsky. "Some things, just regardless of rivalry, regardless of anything like that. There's just some things that kind of supersede the game itself."

"I know that five years down the road, when our players think back to this, they're not going to remember the score, but they're absolutely going to remember this gesture from the Norristown players," said Coach Rob Mansfield at Spring-Ford.

"It's something that's going to stick with them for the rest of their lives."

Since Jay's passing, his family started Angel Behind the Plate, a foundation to honor Jay's legacy through acts of kindness, donations and community engagement.