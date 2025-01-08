Eagles have highest starting price for playoffs tickets, which are still cheaper than last year

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Football fans who are trying to find a deal on tickets for the Philadelphia Eagles/Green Bay Packers playoff game are currently paying the most for the cheapest tickets compared to other games, according to last minute ticket retailer Gametime.

Ticket prices for the game are fluctuating each day across multiple websites.

While the starting price for the Eagles game continues to remain among the most expensive, prices are still lower than the first round of the playoffs last year.

"Season ticket holder -- I'll be there," said Eagles fan Michael Stalbaum. "I'm honored to have my tickets. Very excited."

Eagles fans know how they like to enjoy a game.

"I like to just stay home and watch 'em on tv," said Eagles fan Craig Cline.

The Birds already beat the Green Bay Packers during the season opener in Brazil, but demand is high to see the matchup again -- this time at home on Sunday for the playoffs.

Last minute ticket retail site Gametime found that of the six playoff games this weekend, tickets for the Eagles/Green Bay matchup are among the most sought after.

The cheapest tickets are the most expensive in comparison, starting at around $180 for standing room spots and more than $200 for seats in the upper deck.

Prices go all the way up to more than $1,100 after initially peaking at $3,300, according to Gametime ticketing data.

"It's the reason I stay home," Cline said. "I don't need to spend thousands of dollars. They do a great job on TV broadcasting it and doing all that stuff."

Fans will be watching closely to see if starting quarterback Jalen Hurts will take the field.

He missed the final two games of the regular season after suffering a concussion while playing the Washington Commanders last month.

"Yeah, I have no new information for you guys," said Head Coach Nick Sirianni.

Sirianni would only say that Hurts is progressing through the recovery process.

He did, however, compliment the two backup quarterbacks who recently stepped in.

"I have a lot of confidence in both the guys," Sirianni said.

The game is scheduled to begin on Sunday at 4:30 p.m.