Plymouth Twp. police seek suspects in illegal car meetup that shut down intersection

Police seek suspects in illegal car meetup that shut down intersection

Police seek suspects in illegal car meetup that shut down intersection

Police seek suspects in illegal car meetup that shut down intersection

Police seek suspects in illegal car meetup that shut down intersection

PLYMOUTH TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Police in Plymouth Township are asking for the public's help in locating several people involved in an illegal car meetup over the weekend.

It happened on Sunday, June 15, at the intersection of Ridge Pike, Chemical Road and North Lane.

Police say about 50 to 100 spectators gathered as the intersection was shut down to motorists.

Video shows several drivers performing stunts as others shot off fireworks in the area.

IMAGE: Plymouth Township police are searching for several people involved in an illegal car meetup on June 15, 2025.

Police are still searching for those involved.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Plymouth Township police.