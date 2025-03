Authorities say the teenager was shot once in the right hip.

Police: 16-year-old shot in Eastwick section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 16-year-old is recovering after he was shot in the Eastwick section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Friday on the 7900 block of Buist Avenue.

Authorities say the teenager was shot once in the right hip.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.