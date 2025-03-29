Police: 17-year-old girl shot and killed in Southwest Philadelphia

Chief Inspector D.F. Pace tells Action News that the teen was walking in the back alley way when she was shot at close range.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities are investigating the death of a 17-year-old girl in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened just before midnight Friday on 700 block of Elmwood Avenue.

Officials say that the initial call was for a location one block away, but when officers searched the area, they discovered the teen shot in the chest in a nearby back alley.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Chief Inspector D.F. Pace tells Action News that the teen was walking in the back alley way when she was shot at close range.

No arrest have been made and no weapon was recovered.