Suspects wanted after skimming devices found in Montgomery County

ABINGTON TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- The Abington Township Police Department is investigating and warning the public after card skimming devices were found at businesses in the area.

"We have three that we know of, two in Abington and one in a neighboring jurisdiction as of right now, said Abington Detective Elizabeth Cartwright.

"I definitely believe they're connected and there could be potentially more cases out there," Cartwright added.

The devices were found on ATMs at two different 7-Eleven convenience stores on Easton Road in Abington and Cheltenham townships. A third device was found on a Point of Sale device in a grocery store in Abington.

Police said because the devices were discovered and confiscated before the criminals who planted them came back for them, they don't believe anyone's information was compromised. But police are still encouraging people to be more aware.

"You hear about it more and more, especially when I come here to get gas, I am concerned about it," said Aileen Hamsher of Glenside.

Red flags to look out for

Detectives say the panel over the ATM keyboard should be a completely flat surface. Evidence detectives showed Action News showed fraudulent panels with a small camera raised over the surface.

They also say to be mindful if you detect any resistance when inserting your card.

Also, grab the faceplate. If it's loose, the machine could be compromised, potentially giving criminals, domestically or internationally, access to your money.

"That information is usually sold in a batch on the dark web. If it's actually a skimmer, sometimes it may just come right off in your hand," said Lt. Andrew Snyder of Cheltenham Township Police.

Police said extra security steps you can use in your routine to protect yourself include tapping to pay, paying with cash, or covering your PIN as you enter it.

On Thursday, authorities in Mt. Ephraim, New Jersey, also reported the discovery of a skimming device at a 7-Eleven convenience store on the 500 block of W. Kings Highway.https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1AF7m8jGWr/?mibextid=wwXIfr

If you come across a skimming device, you're encouraged to report it immediately.