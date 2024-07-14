  • Full Story
3 men arrested following police pursuit from Northeast Philadelphia to East Falls

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, July 14, 2024 11:29AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three men are in custody after a police pursuit from Northeast Philadelphia to East Falls ended in a crash along Kelly Drive.

Philadelphia Police say officers were trying to break up a car-meet at Frankford and Harbison, and started following a Grey Dodge Charger from the scene.

The miles-long pursuit ended when the car crashed into a wall and a tree.

The driver jumped into the river, but was pulled out and taken into custody.

Another man was arrested trying to run away, and a third was taken from the car.

