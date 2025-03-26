Person of interest wanted in 2 alleged cases of arson in Chester County

WEST GROVE BOROUGH, Pa. (WPVI) -- Investigators in Chester County are looking for a person of interest in two alleged cases of arson.

Police released grainy images of the man they're trying to track down as they work to get to the bottom of how the two fires broke out Saturday night, just blocks from each other.

The first erupted in an occupied home on the 100 block of East Evergreen in West Grove Borough.

As firefighters battled that one, a second blaze ignited at a nearby chapel across the street. They happened within 20 minutes of each other, leaving some residents on edge.

"I think they are crazy, especially a church. I don't understand it. Why? There are people who are living there," said Gina Dezio of West Grove.

Police are asking for people to take a close look at images of the man caught on surveillance in the area.

IMAGE: Police in Chester County released this image of a person of interest wanted in connection with an arson investigation.

"We know the images we released are not the best," said Chief Joseph Greenwalt with Southern Chester County Regional Police. "We are working on enhancing those, but in the meantime, we're asking those a family member or friend who knows this person to give us a call."

No one was injured in the fire. Several rental units in this building had to be evacuated. A kid's bike could be seen on the side of the house.

A third fire happened right across the street on Evergreen several weeks ago, but police don't believe it's connected to the two on Saturday.

Investigators want people to take a close look at the suspect's jacket and bright yellow hat.

The fire marshal's office is investigating. So far, no motive or word if an accelerant was used