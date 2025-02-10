47 arrests made during Super Bowl celebration in Philadelphia after Eagles beat Chiefs

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police made 47 arrests for various crimes, including assault on police, during the celebration in the streets on Sunday night after the Eagles won Super Bowl LIX.

Action News learned that there were six arrests for assaulting officers.

Another four arrests were made for crimes including aggravated assault (2 arrests), recklessly endangering another person (1 arrest) and 3rd-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct (1 arrest).

There were also eight arrests for vandalism:

-Four arrests for vandalizing Sanitation Dept. trucks

-Vandalism of Santander Bank at 1616 Walnut St.

-Vandalism of Free People Store at 1632 Walnut St.

-Vandalism of Brooks Brothers at 1513 Walnut St

Another 29 citations were handed out for disorderly conduct.

Videos show chaos during Super Bowl celebration in Philadelphia

There were some chaotic scenes amid the celebrations in Philadelphia overnight Sunday, as some Eagles fans clashed with police after the Eagles Super Bowl win.

Videos from Brendan Gutenschwager showed a confrontation between fans and officers:

Another showed a Chase bank branch with smashed windows:

And a man was seen reaching through the smashed window of a Free People store and taking a dress: