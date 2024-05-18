Officers say the bus's last known location was at the Brookside Shopping Center.

School bus reported stolen out of New Castle County recovered in Virginia

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- A school bus that was stolen out of New Castle County on Friday was recovered over the weekend in Virginia, according to police.

The theft happened just before 10 a.m. on the unit block of Marrows Road in Newark.

Police say they responded to the scene after hearing about the theft of an unoccupied and unattended yellow school bus.

The bus was last seen in Delaware at the Brookside Shopping Center.

On Saturday, authorities said the bus was located in Stafford County, Virginia, which is about two and a half hours from where it was reported stolen.

Investigators say no arrests have been made in this case.