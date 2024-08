Police investigating after 4-year-old accidentally fires gun, shooting woman in Upper Darby

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 4-year-old in Delaware County accidentally fired a gun and shot a woman, according to police.

It happened around 11 a.m. on Friday in the 200 block of Burmont Road in Upper Darby.

Police say the woman in her 30s reported being shot in the thigh.

Investigators also found the 4-year-old suffering from burns to the hands after accidentally firing the gun.

They were both taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police are still at the scene investigating.