Police investigating after man shows up to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Investigators are trying to figure out what led up to a shooting that has a man fighting for his life.

Police were called to Temple University Hospital in North Philadelphia around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

The 36-year-old victim was shot six times in the leg and arm.

His car was riddled with bullet holes.

It's not clear yet where the shooting happened.