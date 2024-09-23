Police also say around the same time, another gunshot victim arrived at Einstein Hospital.

Police investigating after man's body found near high school in Philadelphia's West Mt. Airy section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is dead after his body was found on the property of Martin Luther King High School in Philadelphia's West Mt. Airy section. Another person is also injured after being shot in the area, according to police.

Police say a passerby noticed the body in the grass near the school around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday and called police.

Investigators say he appears to be in his 20s.

Police believe he died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

There are multiple surveillance cameras in the area that officers are hoping will assist with the investigation.

It appears the second person was shot not far from this scene in the 1300 block of Price Street.

Officers are working to determine whether the shootings are related.