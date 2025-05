Police investigating after man shot in Macungie, Lehigh County

MACUNGIE, Pa. (WPVI) -- A shooting turned a quiet street into a large crime scene in the Lehigh Valley.

State police and K9 units were called to the 100 block of Lindfield Circle in Macungie around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers were focused outside the home, collecting evidence in the area of the front yard.

One man was shot and is said to be in serious condition.

Investigators said 11 shell casings were found at the scene.

Police have not said who shot him or why.