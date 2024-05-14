The woman was identified by family on Tuesday night as 22-year-old Yazmyn Stewart.

Woman dead after police chase that began in Delaware ends with crash, shooting in Chester, Pa.

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A chase that started with an attempt to serve a warrant in Delaware ended with a deadly police-involved shooting in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Police tried serving a warrant to a woman on the 300 block of North Madison Street in Wilmington on Tuesday morning, but she was able to flee in a vehicle.

According to authorities, the suspect was approached for her alleged role in shooting back on December 2, 2023, on the 500 block of West 8th Street.

"The female was wanted, and there was an active warrant, and that's why she fled from police," noted Chester Police Commissioner Steven Gretsky.

Stewart led police on a chase to the 2100 block of Market Street Chichester, Pa. where she crashed her car and then allegedly fired shots at officers.

Two Delaware state troopers also fired their weapons during the exchange, but it's unclear if Stewart was struck.

John Rapp, who witnessed the incident, was driving down the highway in Chichester at the time and says he saw police open fire.

"It was probably two or three magazines that got emptied, and then a black Tahoe with the window blown out came back down the ramp, passed the police officers," Rapp recalled.

Police say the woman then carjacked a dark-colored SUV and drove to Chester, where she crashed into a building. From there, Stewart climbed through a window to gain access to a home at 12th and Kerlin streets.

Justin Burton told Action News about a disturbing call he got from his girlfriend, who was inside that home at the time.

"She kept calling me, so I finally just answered and she was like, 'Justin, someone broke into the house, someone broke into the house,'" Burton said.

Burton's girlfriend told him the suspect was clearly injured.

"'She was bleeding, she must've gotten shot,'" Burton said, relaying the conversation. "And it's like, 'Be quiet, don't worry about it. Just chill, just be cool.'"

He said he heard his girlfriend say, ''My daughter is upstairs and she's crying. You gotta get out.'"

When the suspect left the home, she took the homeowner's gun and car keys. She attempted to drive off in a maroon sedan, but officers opened fire.

"They must've gone to the front, the cops, because she got my baby mama's keys and her gun and hopped in the car and tried to pull off," Burton said. "And that's when they started shooting the car up."

Stewart was killed in the incident.

One Wilmington officer was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for a minor injury. No other injuries have been reported.

Investigators say three members of the Wilmington Police Department, five members of the Delaware State Police, one member of the Trainer Borough Police Department and one member of the Chester Police Department discharged their firearms.

A portion of Interstate 95 was shut down near the scene in Chester around lunchtime Tuesday, but the highway has since reopened.