24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Philadelphia police looking for man involved in road rage incident that injured teen, woman

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, March 11, 2025 5:00PM
Philadelphia police looking for man involved in road rage incident that injured teen, woman
Philadelphia police released video of the vehicles that are believed to be involved in a road rage incident that injured a teen and a woman.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police released video Tuesday of the vehicles that are believed to be involved in a road rage incident that injured a teen and a woman.

The incident happened just after 7 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of 42nd Street and Girard Avenue in the city's Parkside.

Police are looking for a bearded man in the silver Honda Civic.

Philadelphia police released video of the vehicles that are believed to be involved in a road rage incident that injured a teen and a woman.
Philadelphia police released video of the vehicles that are believed to be involved in a road rage incident that injured a teen and a woman.

The victims, a 15-year-old boy and a 20-year-old woman, are expected to be okay.

Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW