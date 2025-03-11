Philadelphia police looking for man involved in road rage incident that injured teen, woman

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police released video Tuesday of the vehicles that are believed to be involved in a road rage incident that injured a teen and a woman.

The incident happened just after 7 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of 42nd Street and Girard Avenue in the city's Parkside.

Police are looking for a bearded man in the silver Honda Civic.

The victims, a 15-year-old boy and a 20-year-old woman, are expected to be okay.

