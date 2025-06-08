Police pursuit injures bicyclist in Northern Liberties

NORTHERN LIBERTIES (WPVI) - - A police pursuit injured a bicyclist at 7th and Spring Garden Streets. Police were out investigating the incident for about two hours.

"It looks really bad," said Madison Postlewait, from Spring Garden.

A mangled mess of metal, was someone's bike. Now it lays at the intersection. Police said just before 3 p.m. they were following a car that was connected to a shooting investigation. While in pursuit, a 68-year-old man riding his bike was struck by a vehicle.

It's still unclear if the bicyclist was struck by a police car or the pursued vehicle.

"Trying to do your job and that happens, but it's the city of Philadelphia, it's getting bad out, here real bad," said Michael Grice, of Olney.

A banged up car was also damaged during the incident. Cyclists riding by looked by in shock at the aftermath.

"I bike to work everyday so I commute from here to West Philly. I always see those white bikes that are a memorial for all the bikers who have past. Whenever I see that I always worry about what happened to that person, but I see that as something that could happen to myself or any other biker that's on a street that's not protected by cars," said Postlewait.

The 68-year-old was transported to Jefferson Hospital and is now in stable condition.

"Judging from the bike, it's not good," said Grice.

Action News is awaiting an update from police about the incident and the suspected car officers were pursuing.