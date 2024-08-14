WATCH LIVE

Police in Delaware County search for owner of lost ball python

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, August 14, 2024 1:23AM
RADNOR, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Radnor, Delaware County, are on the lookout for the owner of a lost snake.

"A real snake in the grass," Radnor police wrote in a post on Facebook.

According to the post, officers discovered a three to four-foot-long ball python in the area of Strathmore and Conestoga roads on Tuesday.

Radnor Township Police Department

Now, investigators are asking for the public's help in finding the snake's owner.

Anyone with information on the python is asked to contact Radnor police at 610-688-0503.

Authorities say you can also dial 911 and ask to speak to the on-duty supervisor.

