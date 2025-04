Suspect identified in shooting at playground in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police released photos of a man wanted for a playground shooting that left a young man in critical condition.

Investigators issued an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Anthony T. Smith.

Anthony Smith

He's facing aggravated assault and other charges for the shooting last Tuesday night at Lonnie Young Playground in Germantown.

The 18-year-old victim was shot twice in the chest.

Smith is wanted for aggravated assault and weapons violations.