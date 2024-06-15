Philadelphia police search for 2 burglars who pretended to be construction workers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in identifying a pair of suspects accused of residential burglary.

It happened just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 2900 block of South Juniper Street.

During the incident, police said a burglar knocked on the victim's door and claimed to be from a construction company needing to check the rear deck at the request of the building inspector.

The victim allowed the burglar inside, police say, and escorted him to the rear deck.

Police say the suspect talked to the victim for 10 to 15 minutes while a second suspect entered the home and proceeded to the second-floor bedrooms.

That's when assorted jewelry was taken, according to police.

No threats or force were used against the victim in this incident, according to police.

The first suspect was described as 25 to 35 years old, between 5'10" to 6'1" tall, and 220 to 240 lbs.

Police also say he was wearing a dark-colored baseball hat, had a black t-shirt over a white t-shirt, and was wearing blue jeans.

The second suspect was described by authorities as being between 5'8" and 6'1" tall, had a medium build, and was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-3013.

