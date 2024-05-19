Images released of alleged card skimming suspect sought in Lehigh County

MACUNGIE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in the Lehigh Valley are asking for the public's help in identifying a card-skimming suspect.

The Macungie Police Department released surveillance images of the suspect and his vehicle on Saturday.

Police say the man successfully placed a skimming device in a self-check-out register at Dollar General.

Authorities are warning residents to check their bank accounts if they visited the store on West Main Street recently.

Anyone with information on the suspect should contact the police.