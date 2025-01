Police seek clues after man killed in New Castle, Delaware hit-and-run

A man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Thursday morning in New Castle, Delaware.

A man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Thursday morning in New Castle, Delaware.

A man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Thursday morning in New Castle, Delaware.

A man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Thursday morning in New Castle, Delaware.

NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) -- A man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Thursday morning in New Castle, Delaware.

Now police are asking the public to help find the driver.

Officers were dispatched to the unit block of Reads Way around 4 a.m. and found a man lying in the road.

It was a 54-year-old man who had been fatally struck by a car. The driver never stopped.

Now detectives from the New Castle County Police are looking for surveillance video for clues as to who is responsible.