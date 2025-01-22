Police seek minivan that may be connected to Strawberry Mansion homicide

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Newly released video shows a minivan that police are looking for in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month.

Investigators say the dark gray or blue Nissan Quest has moderate damage along the front passenger side and fading roof paint.

It was last seen in the area of 31st and York streets in Strawberry Mansion on the morning of January 12.

The vehicle was spotted just minutes after a 52-year-old man was shot and killed in the area.

Anyone with information can call or text police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

