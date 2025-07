Police seek public's help after graffiti spree

NETHER PROVIDENCE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police in Delaware County are looking for the public's help tracking down the person or people behind a graffiti spree.

Police found private properties and street signs tagged overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.

Residents were shocked at the vandalism.

Police are asking those who live on Moore Road, Bickmore Drive, and Maryland Avenue to check their surveillance cameras for any leads.