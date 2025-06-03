Body cam video shows dramatic police chase in Washington Township, NJ

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police have released dramatic body cam video of an officer chasing a suspect across multiple lanes of traffic on Route 42 in Gloucester County, New Jersey.

Washington Township police say an officer noticed the man walking into a McDonalds.

As the man noticed the police presence, he began to flee on foot, prompting a chase across the 42 Freeway.

The officer caught up with and arrested the man.

He was wanted out of Camden County.

As of now, he's charged with Obstructing Administrative Law and Possession of Burglar Tools.