Pollen is back! Tips to tackle allergies

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With mild temperatures on Friday, lots of folks were outside in Philadelphia.

Many have had to stop and catch their breath with the high and climbing pollen counts interfering with daily activities.

"Pollen is lightweight, it's invisible, it's floating in the air, and it's causing a lot of symptoms for many, many people," said Dr. Manav Segal, an allergist with Chestnut Hill Allergy & Asthma Associates.

Segal is talking about tree pollen. It's what has some in a chokehold walking around the park.

"That's why I'm also talking like this, I'm like I'm not sick, but I have allergies," said Sabina Gozman, of Upper Holland, Pa.

While only a few trees are in full bloom, that's where the pollen problem lies. The real culprit of your sneezing and coughing is from these trees.

Doctor Segal says it's not the flowering trees that are releasing the pollen, but the trees that are just starting to bud.

"I love being outside so definitely the pollen allergies can make it not enjoyable," said Maddy Markmann-Porch, of Washington Square West.

There are some ways to tackle your pollen allergies.

"When you're outside, avoid wearing your contacts, that's going to make eye symptoms worse. Wearing sunglasses will shield your eyes from pollen counts. Wear a hat so that you don't accumulate the pollen in your hair," said Segal.

That, combined with medication, depending on how severe your symptoms are, can help you stay outdoors and not miss a beat.

"I'm a jazz saxophonist, so like my lungs are needed and the pollen and everything, it's just kind of like an ongoing battle," said Ikechi Onyenaka, of Upper Darby, Pa.