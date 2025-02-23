People all over the world are thinking of and praying for Pope Francis.

Parishioners across the Delaware Valley react to news of Pope Francis' critical illness

Parishioners across the Delaware Valley react to news of Pope Francis' critical illness

Parishioners across the Delaware Valley react to news of Pope Francis' critical illness

Parishioners across the Delaware Valley react to news of Pope Francis' critical illness

Parishioners across the Delaware Valley react to news of Pope Francis' critical illness

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- People all over the world are thinking of and praying for Pope Francis.

The 88-year-old pontiff remains in critical condition in a Rome hospital after a fight against pneumonia triggered an asthmatic respiratory crisis requiring high-flow oxygen therapy and blood transfusions.

A Sunday morning update by the Vatican says he is conscious.

"It was kind of shocking, everybody's kind of worried for him," said Stella Ristic from West Philadelphia. "We pray for the Pope, we just hope that he is doing better."

Ristic was one of hundreds of people who attended mass at the Basillica of Saints Peter and Paul in Center City Sunday morning.

Father Dennis Gill, who is the Rector, says one of the things they do believe is their prayers are effective.

The message was all about consolation and faith.

"We have hope in the promises of Christ to us that he will provide for the Holy Father and provide for all of us, but what is most important is that we unite and pray together," said Father Gill.

Archbishop Nelson Perez with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia is also calling on everyone to join in on prayer.

In a statement posted to social media, the Archbishop says, "May God ease the suffering of Pope Francis and return him to health, so that he may continue his Petrine Ministry for the good of the Universal Church and our world."

Pope Francis has led the Catholic Church since assuming the role in 2013.

In a written statement this morning, the Pope thanked his doctors and said he's "receiving the necessary treatments," noting "rest is also part of the therapy."

Parishioners say they want to see him return to the Vatican.

"Obviously you'd hope this was a temporary thing, he's our spiritual father; whether you like everything he says or not, he's still a human being, still our brother. Yeah, just hoping and praying he gets better," said Joe Geisler of University City.

"I would hope we would all come together and simply offer the Pope our prayers. We would want to have a good outcome for the Pope, as well as a continued better view and good outcome for the church," said Charles Glackin of Villanova.