Post on Reddit unveils Lehigh University student's fraud

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Reddit post unraveled a web of lies by a student at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

As it turns out, his entire application was made up.

Aryan Anand, 19, pleaded guilty earlier this month in Northampton County.

Aryan Anand

Lehigh had given Anand a full scholarship to attend the school from his native India.

Anand had been enrolled, but a Reddit moderator flagged one of his posts.

It was blatantly titled: "I have built my life and career on lies."

The post went on to describe how Anand falsified transcripts, financial statements and even provided a fraudulent death certificate for his father, who is actually alive.

Anand has been ordered to return to India.

In a statement, Lehigh University said it "appreciates the report to its ethics hotline and the diligent investigation by the Lehigh University Police Department that led to Aryan Anand's arrest."